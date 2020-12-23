Left Menu
Free Balochistan Movement expresses concern over the death of Karima Baloch

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) in a statement expressed grave concerns over the sudden death of Banuk Karima Baloch, the former chairperson of Baloch Student Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad) and also condemned the murder of two Baloch refugees in Afghanistan's Kandahar city.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:46 IST
Activist Karima Baloch. Image Credit: ANI

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) in a statement expressed grave concerns over the sudden death of Banuk Karima Baloch, the former chairperson of Baloch Student Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad), and also condemned the murder of two Baloch refugees in Afghanistan's Kandahar city. "The disappearance and murder of Karima Baloch, a Baloch National Movement (BNM) member and former chairperson of BSO Azad, in Canada is a matter of grave concern. Her untimely killing is a source of grief and shock for all," the FBM statement read.

Karima Baloch had disappeared on Sunday, December 21 after leaving her Toronto home for a walk and did not return home. The following day the Toronto Police found her dead body. Also on Sunday, two Baloch refugees Gul Bahar Bugti and his son Murad Ali Bugti were shot dead in Kandahar Afghanistan. Condemning the attack on Bugti and his son, the head of the FBM information department said that Baloch refugees have been neglected by the UNHCR, an international organization working for the welfare and protection of refugees around the world. "This negligence raises questions about their performance and neutrality."

He added that due to the atrocities of the Pakistani state, Baloch refugees were forced to migrate to neighboring Afghanistan, where thousands of families were living in difficult and destitute conditions. "The international organizations, including the UNHCR, should take steps to protect and assist the Baloch refugees," the FBM statement read.

He further said that Baloch refugees have been targeted by Pakistan ISI operatives in different countries and the Free Balochistan Movement was gravely concerned about these incidents. The FBM said that the silence of international organizations and not speaking out against Pakistan's atrocities at world forums is deplorable.

The Information Department of FBM further maintained that Baloch people are not only facing atrocities of Pakistan at home abroad but the fascist Iranian state was also equally committing crimes against them. The Iranian state recently executed two Baloch youth, Behnam Reki and Shoaib Reki, in Zahedan prison and shifted many others to Isolation cells who are likely to be executed soon. The FBM reiterated that the best revenge for all the atrocities and killings of Baloch people by occupying states was in gaining independence from the occupiers. (ANI)

