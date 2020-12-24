Left Menu
Trump accuses Iran of attacking US embassy with rockets, warns against additional attacks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Iran of hitting US embassy in Baghdad with several rockets and issued warning that Tehran would be held responsible if one American is killed in Iraq.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:31 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Iran of hitting US embassy in Baghdad with several rockets and issued warning that Tehran would be held responsible if one American is killed in Iraq. "Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq. Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump tweeted sharing a photo of what seems to be three rockets.

According to Sputnik, the US embassy in Baghdad said on Sunday that the latest rocket attack on the Green Zone, which hosts diplomatic missions and government buildings, inflicted some minor damage to its premises. Citing Iraqi TV reports, three rockets were fired at Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday and the US embassy's air defense systems responded to the attack.

This is not the first time the Green Zone, and the US embassy, in particular, got fired at. In September, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the Trump Administration, that Washington had warned Iraq it would close the embassy if attacks persist. Rockets are also being frequently fired at Baghdad's international airport, with an adjacent military airfield, as well as foreign military bases across Iraq. Such assaults rarely result in casualties or any significant material damage. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

