South Korean President approves new Health, Interior Ministers

Seoul [South Korea], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korean President Moon Jae-in approved the appointment of a new minister of the interior and safety and a new health minister, as they successfully passed hearings to confirm their candidacies in parliament, the officials have already begun work, the presidential administration said.

The new interior minister, a former lawmaker from the ruling United Democratic Party, Chun Hae-chul, and head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute Kwon Deok-cheol, who became the health minister, took up their duties on Thursday.

The changes in the posts were made as part of planned cabinet reshuffles. (ANI/Sputnik)