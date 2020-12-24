Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish firms seek apology from Pak govt as police raid facilities

Turkish firms, Albayrak and Ozpak Group has sought an apology from Pakistan after their facilities were raided by riot police.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:51 IST
Turkish firms seek apology from Pak govt as police raid facilities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Turkish firms, Albayrak and Ozpak Group has sought an apology from Pakistan after their facilities were raided by riot police. According to the employees of the companies, the Pakistani riot police raided the six garages of the two companies in Lahore, reported Anadolu Agency.

Both the Turkish firms have now asked for an official apology from Pakistan for being raided by riot police two days ago in Lahore. Both firms use to provide cleaning services that had a fleet of over 750 vehicles, including garbage removal trucks, lorries and various vehicles.

The company officials stated that they were asked to deliver their cleaning tools to the Lahore administration through pressure and threat before their contracts expire. Albayrak's Project Coordinator Cagri Ozel told reporters that police entered the workshops forcefully without any legal notice, forced the employees and their managers out on the streets and manhandled them.

Pakistan, which boasts of its friendship with Turkey was caught in a quagmire when the two firms accused its 'bestie' of illegally confiscating their cleaning vehicles before their contract expired. Ozel said their service contracts expire on December 31, and they did not intend to take part in a new bid.Earlier, in a joint statement, they termed the incident as "bullying," noting that they invested approximately $150 million in Pakistan since 2012, vowing to initiate legal proceedings,' reported Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish authorities informed that the service contracts of the Turkish companies with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would expire on December 31, 2020. Moreover, Turkish company officials stated that they had invested approximately USD 150 million since 2012 in a bid to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CA reaffirms its commitment to giving SCG best chance of holding 3rd Test

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak on Sydneys northern beaches, Cricket Australias interim CEO Nick Hockley has said that they have strong contingency plans in place if the situation in Sydney deteriorates while reiterating that everyones...

NEEWSALERT

K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala among other Cong leaders detained after being stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan....

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction, study reveals

Even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted, according to current diagnostic criteria. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and Duke University found that many light smokers -- those who smoke...

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020