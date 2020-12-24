Germany reports 32,195 new COVID-19 cases

... ...
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak on Sydneys northern beaches, Cricket Australias interim CEO Nick Hockley has said that they have strong contingency plans in place if the situation in Sydney deteriorates while reiterating that everyones...
K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala among other Cong leaders detained after being stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan....
Even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted, according to current diagnostic criteria. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and Duke University found that many light smokers -- those who smoke...
Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...