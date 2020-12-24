Georgia reports 1,972 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 216,843.

Among the new cases, 920 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Thursday, 194,705 people have recovered while 2,776 others have died, said the center.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)