Nepal PM's decision to dissolve Parliament is 'internal matter', says India

Calling Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament an "internal matter", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India will continue to support its neighbour in "moving forward on the path of peace, prosperity and development". On Sunday, the Nepali Parliament was dissolved and surprise elections were announced at the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to the President.

Replying to a question on India's stance on Oli's decision to dissolve the Parliament, Srivastava said that it is Nepal's "internal matter". "We have noted recent political developments in Nepal. These are internal matters for Nepal to decide as per its democratic processes. As a neighbour and well-wisher India will continue to support Nepal and its people in moving forward on the path of peace, prosperity and development," he said at the weekly virtual press conference here.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved Parliament last week at Oli's recommendation and announced the dates for the general elections to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021. Seven Cabinet Ministers had submitted their resignations after the proposal of Oli for the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President.

Meanwhile, both the Opposition and the factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament, deeming it unconstitutional. Oli has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal. Apart from the political sides of things, Dahal on Tuesday had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Nepal caretaker Oli's move to dissolve the Parliament. (ANI)