Malaysia reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,581 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 100,318. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,579 are local transmissions.

Two more deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 446. Another 1,085 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 81,099, or 80.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 18,773 active cases, 102 are being held in intensive care units and 45 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

