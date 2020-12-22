Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC polls: People of Jammu and Kashmir have given full support to Gupkar alliance, says Omar Abdullah

The results and emerging trends of DDC polls should act as an eye-opener for the BJP and its proxy political party, Abdullah said in an apparent reference to the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.The trends show that the people have not accepted the governments unilateral decision of revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and downgrading it to a Union Territory, the NC leader said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:06 IST
DDC polls: People of Jammu and Kashmir have given full support to Gupkar alliance, says Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said people from Jammu as well as Kashmir have extended complete support to the Gupkar alliance and endorsed its plan seeking restoration of J-K's special status by giving a befitting reply to the BJP in the DDC polls. His remarks came amid counting of votes of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, in which the People's Alliance on Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is leading in 81 seats and has won 30 so far whereas the BJP is leading in 56 and has won eight seats till now. The Congress is leading in 19 seats and has bagged four seats so far. The results and emerging trends of DDC polls should act as an ''eye-opener'' for the BJP and ''its proxy political party'', Abdullah said in an apparent reference to the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.

The trends show that the people have not accepted the government’s “unilateral decision” of revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and downgrading it to a Union Territory, the NC leader said. Abdullah, who is a former chief minister, told PTI that the results and trends are an ''important milestone'' for the PAGD as they endorse ''our view'' that revoking of special status was not acceptable to the people.

''Now if the BJP and its proxy political party believe in democracy, as they have stated, they should immediately reverse its decision (abrogation of special status) and respect the verdict of the people of this region,'' he said. Abdullah said that the BJP had flown in a number of Union ministers and central leaders to campaign for the DDC elections. ''The BJP is the one which turned these elections as a referendum of its policy of 2019. I hope they have understood the desire of the people,'' he said.

The NC leader said that the PAGD, comprising seven mainstream political parties of the Union Territory, had made its stand very clear to the people and also that the alliance would seek all democratic and legal measures to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir as well as its special status. ''We were not allowed to campaign much but still people showed that they could not be swayed away by the campaign launched by the BJP and its support party,'' he said.

The NC and the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP are among the constituents of the PAGD..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden to fast-track pandemic bill permitting wider shutdown

Swedens government is rushing to put forward a temporary pandemic bill that would give it powers to shut shops, private museums and by law limit the number of people in gatherings, news agency TT reported on Tuesday.Sweden has shunned lockd...

Biden to pick Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as U.S. Secretary of Education - source

President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Connecticuts Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education, according to a transition team source.Cardona, a veteran teacher and school administrator, would be ...

India, Japan discuss regional security situation; call for free and open maritime order

In the backdrop of Chinas growing assertiveness in the region, India and Japan on Tuesday strongly opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tension and highlighted the importance...

EXPERT VIEWS-Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for people living with HIV?

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the first COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out around the world, HIVAIDS experts and advocates have sought to reassure those living with HIV that they can safely get the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020