Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Crown Prince gets COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, state media reported.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:41 IST
Saudi Crown Prince gets COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, state media reported. The country's Health Minister Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah extended his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his "keenness and continuous follow-up" to provide vaccines to citizens.

"Within the framework of Vision 2030, there is a policy of prevention is better than cure, which was represented by intensifying preventive measures, emphasising that human health is first, and providing safe and internationally approved vaccine in record time and providing it to citizens and residents. The Kingdom is one of the best countries in the world in facing the coronavirus pandemic," Al Arabiya news channel quoted al-Rabiah as saying. This comes after Saudi Arabia received shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pzifer and BioNTech earlier this month, The Hill reported.

According to the Health Ministry of the kingdom, there are 3,61,903 COVID-19 cases in the country while 352,815 cases have recovered from the illness. So far, 6,168 have died due to the COVID-19 related complications. Prince Mohammed is among the few world leaders who have received the vaccine. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated on live television. Earlier this week, US President-elect Joe Biden had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible -- thank you. We owe you an awful lot," Biden had said in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...

Liverpool not thinking about challenging for title at the moment: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they are not thinking about challenging for the title at the moment and are only focused on the next game. The Reds hold a four-point lead at the top in Premier League standings with their next match...

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Following in the footsteps of Apples iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi will likely release the Mi 11 series models without a charger in the box.In a Weibo post, Xiaomi said that it will be announcing a major decision regarding the upcoming Mi 11 ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020