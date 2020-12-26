Protest in Balochistan against 'cold blooded assassination' of Karima Baloch

Hundreds of people hit the streets of Turbat city of Balochistan to protest against the "cold-blooded assassination" of Human rights activist Karima Baloch. The protestors, many of them women, were seen holding placards reading: 'Stop genocide', 'cold-blooded assassination of Karmia Baloch'.

They raised slogans against the Pakistani government and demanded independence of Balochistan. The dead body of Karima Baloch, a well-known human rights and political activist who took refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan in 2015 due to serious threats to her life in Balochistan, was found dead in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront Monday morning after being missing on Sunday afternoon.

Human rights activists have demanded a probe into the death of the activist. On Thursday, the "Friends of Karima Baloch"also staged a protest outside the Toronto police headquarters and demanded justice for Karima Baloch.

The protesters raised slogans -- "Who killed Karima Baloch? Pakistan", "Pakistan Intelligence Get out of Canada", "Toronto Police Do More Investigation" and "Justice for Karima Baloch". Despite Christmas eve and COVID-19 lockdown, dozens of protesters managed to gather outside Toronto Police Headquarters. They rejected Toronto police findings of no foul play about Baloch's mysterious death.

Meanwhile, over 50 activists, journalists and intellectuals from all around the world have expressed concerns over the mysterious death of exiled Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto and urged Canadian authorities to initiate a "high-level and thorough investigation" in the matter. In a statement, Justice for Karima Baloch Collective, a collective of activists, journalists academics, intellectuals and concerned citizens, said that Baloch's "mysterious death is alarming" because it is not the first this year. The collective recalled the death of Sajid Hussain, a journalist who wrote about human rights violations in Balochistan. (ANI)