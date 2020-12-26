Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 10 killed in traffic accident in western Nigeria

Local road safety corps confirmed Friday that at least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in a road accident in Nigeria's western state of Kwara.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:38 IST
At least 10 killed in traffic accident in western Nigeria
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Lagos [Nigeria], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Local road safety corps confirmed Friday that at least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in a road accident in Nigeria's western state of Kwara. The accident happened along Idofian-Ilorin road, near Ilorin, the state capital, when two vehicles caught fire following a collision, said Jonathan Owoade, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Saturday.

"Twenty-seven people were involved, sadly 10 died, nine of them burnt beyond recognition, while 16 persons sustained various degrees of injuries. One other person was rescued unhurt," Owoade said. The commander said the accident resulted from a speed limit violation and wrong overtaking.

The bodies of the deceased and those wounded have been transferred to a local hospital, he said. Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India land first blows on day one of Boxing Day test

India proved there is life without captain Virat Kohli as they bowled Australia out for 195 then weathered a fierce pace assault in the late afternoon to dominate the opening day of the second test in Melbourne. India were 36 for one at stu...

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 145 pm NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020