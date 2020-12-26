Nepal President calls new session of Upper House from January 1

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday has called a new session of the National Assembly from January 1, nearly a week after the acting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the Parliament. On Friday, Oli appointed eight new Cabinet ministers and one minister of state on Friday, the first time after he recommended the dissolution of the House of Representatives on December 20. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers.

Seven ministerial portfolios had fallen vacant after ministers loyal to Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior NCP leader Madhav Kumar Nepal resigned on December 20 to protest the dissolution of the House of Representatives, reported Himalayan Times. The rival factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) are looking up to the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to resolve the crisis arising from the dissolution of parliament. (ANI)