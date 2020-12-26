Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 29,258 COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, total tops 3 million

Russia has registered 29,258 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over three million, the federal response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:33 IST
Russia registers 29,258 COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, total tops 3 million
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 29,258 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over three million, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, 29,258 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,571 cases (15.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,021,964, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow confirmed 7,480 new coronavirus cases over the given period, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,755 cases, and the Moscow region with 1,615 new cases. The response center reported 567 coronavirus fatalities, raising the country's death toll to 54,226.

Total recoveries count 2,426,439 after 28,185 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Blake was last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain

George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Br...

Goa bustles with tourists but pandemic may play party-pooper

New Year celebrations and parties in Goa might take a hit this time in view of the pandemic protocol and apprehensions over a new coronavirus strain in England, which has affected flight schedules. While thousands of revellers have arrived ...

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020