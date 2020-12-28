Chile's COVID-19 cases top 600,000

Santiago [Chile], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile reported 1,711 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 600,105, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Currently, 716 people are in intensive care units, with 565 on ventilators and 61 in critical condition, said the authorities, adding that another 27,297 tests for the virus were administered, bringing the total number of tests administered since March to over 6.3 million.

Starting from Thursday, Chile began vaccinating health personnel, with more than 8,500 hospital workers in areas most affected by the virus having been vaccinated so far. (ANI/Xinhua)