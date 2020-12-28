Left Menu
UK military receives 30 'nano' drones with spying range of 1.2 miles

The army of the United Kingdom has purchased 30 "nano 'Bug' drones," which weigh 196 grams (6.9 ounces) and can spy with a range of up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), the UK weapons manufacturer BAE Systems said on Monday.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The army of the United Kingdom has purchased 30 "nano 'Bug' drones," which weigh 196 grams (6.9 ounces) and can spy with a range of up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), the UK weapons manufacturer BAE Systems said on Monday. "In collaboration with UAVTEK, we have developed a nano 'Bug' drone and delivered the first 30 units to the British Army, which has put it through its paces as part of a trial," the developer said in a press release.

It added that the drone, about the size of a smartphone, had a 40-minute battery life and could fly in bad weather conditions, including in winds of over 50 miles per hour. "In even the toughest weather, the Bug can deliver vital tactical intelligence on what's around the corner or over the next hill, working autonomously to give troops a visual update. Combined with our other information advantage products, this video feed could be shared multi-domain, enabling commanders on land, sea and air to increase their situational awareness and inform their decisions," James Gerard, a principal technologist at BAE Systems, said.

Last year, the UK Ministry of Defence said it would spend 66 million pounds ($89 million) on robotic projects, including nano drones for surveillance, as well as remote-controlled fighting vehicles. (ANI/Sputnik)

