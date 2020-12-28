Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latvia begins vaccination of medical workers against COVID-19

Latvia began a campaign to vaccinate medical workers against COVID-19 on Monday, the republic's Ministry of Health said.

ANI | Riga | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:43 IST
Latvia begins vaccination of medical workers against COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Riga [Latvia], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Latvia began a campaign to vaccinate medical workers against COVID-19 on Monday, the republic's Ministry of Health said. "Voluntary vaccination of medical personnel against COVID-19 will begin today in the vaccination rooms in Latvian hospitals," the ministry said.

The first to receive the vaccine was a medical worker at the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital in Riga, which is one of the largest hospitals in the republic. The hospital plans to vaccinate 1,055 employees over the next three days. The first batch of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Comirnaty was delivered to Latvia on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Park Hotels Group launches mid-segment brand Zone Connect

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Group, which runs The Park branded five-star hotels, is going aggressive on small towns with a souped down version of its four-star offering Zone and has signed up three properties for the same, a top compa...

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020