Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan cannot achieve peace if Pak continues to meddle, says Australian professor

Peace and security will not come to Afghanistan until the issue of Pakistan's relentless disposition to meddle in Afghanistan's affairs is properly addressed, said Australian professor William Maley on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:29 IST
Afghanistan cannot achieve peace if Pak continues to meddle, says Australian professor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Peace and security will not come to Afghanistan until the issue of Pakistan's relentless disposition to meddle in Afghanistan's affairs is properly addressed, said Australian professor William Maley on Monday. "A key issue to pursue -- the real elephant in the room - remains the critical support that the Afghan Taliban receive from Pakistan and specifically from the Pakistan military," Maley said.

This comes after a series of videos surfaced showing senior Taliban leaders meeting their followers and Taliban fighters in Pakistan. In the videos, it was seen that Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban political office, was holding a briefing with the Taliban cadre on the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha and acknowledging the presence of the Taliban's top leadership in Pakistan.

Reacting to the videos, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistan clearly violates Afghanistan's national sovereignty". Afghanistan has also urged Islamabad "not to allow its territory to be used by insurgents and elements who insist on continuing the war and bloodshed".

"Meaningful peace and security will not come to Afghanistan until the issue of Pakistan's relentless disposition to meddle in Afghanistan's affairs is properly addressed, and it is wishful thinking to believe otherwise,"Professor asserted that Pakistan needs to mend its ways. The Australian professor and author said that Kabul is currently under siege adding that the 'new Afghanistan' that has developed over the last two decades is facing an unprecedented attack.

"These atrocities have come in the midst of a so-called 'peace process'. Yet if the aim of the process was to bring peace and security, something has plainly gone horribly wrong. To find agreements as flawed as the 29 February US-Taliban deal, one has to go to the Munich Agreement of September 1938, the January 1973 Paris Agreement on Vietnam, or the Arusha Accords on Rwanda of August 1993, which were hailed as triumphs at the time but now have few if any defenders," he said. The professor stated that with the Afghan peace process had been paused, "it pays to reflect on why the process has unravelled", and what other steps might best be pursued from this point.

Pakistan is using Taliban as a "tool" for its dominance in Afghanistan under the pretext of strategic depth, said former Pakistan senator Afrasiab Khattak, adding that the terror group's approach towards the peace process has remained unchanged as it favours violence in the country. The UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to the 1988 Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions on the Taliban, in its 2019 report had acknowledged that nearly 5,000 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, which is based in Pakistan, were active in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan alone. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

Spains death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged ...

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...

Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

The Criminal Intelligence Unit CIU of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police Crime Milind Bharam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020