Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU demands release of scribe jailed for reporting from Wuhan on Covid-19

The European Union External Action Service (EEAS) on Tuesday demanded that Beijing free citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who was detained in May for her live stream reporting from Wuhan over Covid-19 and sentenced to four years of imprisonment.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:23 IST
EU demands release of scribe jailed for reporting from Wuhan on Covid-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union External Action Service (EEAS) on Tuesday demanded that Beijing free citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who was detained in May for her live stream reporting from Wuhan over Covid-19 and sentenced to four years of imprisonment. In a statement by the spokesperson of the EEAS, it said that the restrictions on freedom of expression, on access to information, and intimidation and surveillance of journalists, as well as detentions, trials and sentencing of human rights defenders, lawyers, and intellectuals in China, "are growing and continue to be a source of great concern."

The scribe has been convicted of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" for her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak. "According to credible sources, Ms Zhang has been subject to torture and ill-treatment during her detention and her health condition has seriously deteriorated. It is crucial that she receives adequate medical assistance," the statement from the EEAS read.

The EEAS pointed out that on December 13, the Jiangsu Higher People's Court upheld the first instance court decision on the case of human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, confirming a sentence of four years' imprisonment, without giving to his defence lawyers the possibility to present a defence statement in accordance with China's Criminal Procedure Law. "The European Union calls for the immediate release of Ms Zhang Zhan, of Mr Yu Wensheng, and of other detained and convicted human rights defenders... as well as all those who have engaged in reporting activities in the public interest," the statement added.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday (local time) lambasted Beijing for covering up the Coronavirus outbreak in China saying that the US and the world is beginning to "build up its efforts to push back" and hold China accountable. China's court system is notoriously opaque, with sensitive cases often heard behind closed doors.

The trial comes just weeks before an international team of World Health Organization experts are expected to arrive in China to investigate the origins of Covid-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ball to leave Wales and Scarlets at the end of the season

Wales lock Jake Ball announced on Tuesday he will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to be with his family in Australia, effectively ending his international career. The 29-year-old said he had made the decision for family reasons afte...

Georgia reports 2,012 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, December 29 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 2,012 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 224,155, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.Among the new cases, 837 were confirmed in the capita...

Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement on unpaid bills -Iraq ministry

Iran will resume normal gas flows to Iraq on Wednesday after reaching an agreement with Iraq on Tuesday over unpaid bills, a spokesman for Iraqs electricity ministry said. Irans state gas company said on Monday it had slashed supplies to ne...

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

A Boeing 737 Max departed Miami International Airport with 100 passengers aboard Tuesday for the aircrafts first U.S. commercial flight since faulty sensor readings contributed to two deadly crashes in 2019. The American Airlines flight is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020