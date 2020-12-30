Protests outside Canada consulate in New York over Karima Baloch's death

Left Menu
New York [US], December 30 (ANI) A protest was organised in front of Consulate General of Canada in New York on Tuesday against the mysterious death of human rights activist Karima Baloch in Toronto.

ANI | New York | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:16 IST
Karima, a prominent Baloch voice, went missing on last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto, Canada.. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], December 30 (ANI) A protest was organised in front of Consulate General of Canada in New York on Tuesday against the mysterious death of human rights activist Karima Baloch in Toronto. The demonstrators chanted slogans, demanding a fair, thorough and independent investigation from the Toronto Police in this high profile case, according to the unverified Twitter account of Niaz Baloch, General Secretary of Baloch National Movement UK Zone.

"Protest in front of Consulate General of Canada in New York, USA against the mysterious death of #KarimaBaloch in Toronto, Canada. The protestors demand for a fair, thorough and independent investigation from the @TorontoPolice in this high profile case," Niaz tweeted. Toronto Police had said they do not consider her death to be suspicious but protestors including fellow Baloch and other minorities from Pakistan say she had gotten several threats for her activism against the Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, dozens of demonstrators made calls for justice outside the Canadian Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday afternoon and demanded a formal investigation into the death of Karima. Karima, a prominent Baloch voice, went missing on last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto, Canada.

The Baloch activists' death has also sparked protests across Europe and North America as the Baloch diaspora took to the streets in Toronto, Berlin and Netherlands calling on the Canadian government to investigate. Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Requesting the United Nations to intervene in the mysterious death of Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) in a letter has said Pakistan has "responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people". In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Naseer Dashti, BHRC Executive President, wrote, "Her family and political friends believe that Pakistani secret agencies are involved in the death of Karima Mehrab and have rejected the initial report of the Toronto police." (ANI)

