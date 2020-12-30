Left Menu
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bhutan on cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Bhutan on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Bhutan on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space. According to an official statement, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved MoU between India and Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space signed on November 19 by both sides at Bangalore/Thimpu and exchanged.

"This MoU shall enable India and Bhutan to pursue cooperation in potential interest areas, such as remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellitebased navigation; Space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system; and application of space technology," the statement said. The Cabinet further said that a Joint Working Group would be set up, drawing members from DOS/ISRO and the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) of Bhutan, which will further work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementation.

"The signed MoU would lead to concluding specific Implementing Arrangement on specific areas of cooperation and setting up of Joint Working Group, to work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementing this MoU," the statement said. The signed MoU will provide Impetus to explore cooperation possibilities in the field of remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication; satellite navigation; space science and exploration of outer space.

India and Bhutan have been discussing on establishing formal space cooperation. A template for Inter-Governmental MoU for Space cooperation was shared with the Ministry of External Affairs in November 2017 for further taking up with Bhutan. This draft was further discussed along with other cooperative proposals during the bilateral meeting in February 2020. "After a few iterations through diplomatic channels, both sides have arrived at a workable draft of the MoU and the same was processed for internal approvals. After obtaining necessary approvals the MoU was signed on November 19 by both sides and exchanged," the Cabinet said. (ANI)

