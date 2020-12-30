Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia logs 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 110,485 in total

Malaysia reported 1,870 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 110,485, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:10 IST
Malaysia logs 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 110,485 in total
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,870 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 110,485, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,868 are local transmissions.

Six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 463. Another 745 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 87,460, or 79.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 22,562 active cases, 131 are being held in intensive care units and 62 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: There can be no justification for ED seizures as properties are largely ancestral; the action would be fought in court of law: Omar Abdullah.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League: Hotspur's clash against Fulham postponed due to coronavirus

Tottenham Hotspurs encounter against Fulham has been postponed as the latter reported a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the latest round of tests. The fixture was scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednes...

Soccer-Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britains COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams th...

RSS leader calls on Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening. Raj Bhavan sources said it was a personal visit.The RSS leader had inaugurated the Kesari Media Studies and ...

Assam assembly passes Bill to clear industrial applications quickly

The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill which seeks to speed up the process of clearing proposals for setting up new industries and renewing applications of existing ones in the state. The House unanimously passed The Assam Ease of Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020