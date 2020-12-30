Left Menu
Multiple attempts have been made to break the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and weaken its supremo Nawaz Sharif over the last two and a half years, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former minister of Foreign Affairs and PML-N senior leader said on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:46 IST
Multiple attempts made to break PML-N, says Khawaja Asif
Pakistan's former minister of Foreign Affairs and PML(N) leader Khawaja Asif. Image Credit: ANI

Multiple attempts have been made to break the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and weaken its supremo Nawaz Sharif over the last two and a half years, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former minister of Foreign Affairs and PML-N senior leader said on Wednesday. "There have been many attempts to break the PML-N and weaken its supremo Nawaz Sharif over the last two and a half years," The News International quoted Asif as saying.

The News International further quoted PML-N leader as saying that he was "100 per cent sure" that Prime Minister Imran Khan was behind his arrest. On Tuesday Khawaja Asif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad in connection with the assets beyond means case.

Asif held an iqama (work permit) from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs 136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser, Nawazish Ali, bureau's spokesperson said. Citing the NAB, Dawn reported that the evidence shows Asif established the Kent Housing Society, which has been operating illegally.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan's Interior Minister announced that PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16. Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties, and Al-Azizia by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.

The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. (ANI)

