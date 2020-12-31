Left Menu
Development News Edition

US flies bombers to Middle East amid concerns of possible Iranian retaliation

Amid concerns of possible Iranian retaliation, the US on Wednesday flew a pair of B-52H over the Persian Gulf, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:38 IST
US flies bombers to Middle East amid concerns of possible Iranian retaliation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid concerns of possible Iranian retaliation, the US on Wednesday flew a pair of B-52H over the Persian Gulf, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). The two Air Force "Stratofortresses" flew from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., to deliver "a clear deterrent message to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests," the command said in a statement.

According to the statement, this mission is the third bomber deployment into CENTCOM's area of operation in the last 45 days. "The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests," Centcom head General Frank McKenzie, said in the statement.

The deployment reflects growing concerns in Washington that Iran might retaliate against the United States as the first anniversary (January 3) of the US assassination of Iranian top military commander Qassem Soleimani approaches, reported The Hill. Earlier this month, Pentagon had flown a similar mission over the Middle-east and temporarily withdrew some staff from its embassy in Baghdad after a rocket attack in the Green Zone of Iraq's capital Baghdad on December 20.

US President Donald Trump had blamed the attack on Iran. "Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," twitted Trump. Meanwhile, Tehran had denied Trump's allegation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ram idol desecrated in Andhra Pradesh, BJP stages protest

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on Tuesday following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The priest...

Record COVID cases in Tokyo, heavy snow curtail New Year celebrations in Japan

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 on Thursday raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Years Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pand...

API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure API Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd. This will reduce the companys debt on a consolidated basis by...

PM Modi calls for strengthening India's role in healthcare

India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and in 2021 we have to strengthen Indias role in healthcare, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauding the countrys effort in containing the coronavirus. India has emerged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020