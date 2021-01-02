Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey registers 15 cases of new strain of Coronavirus

Turkey has recorded 15 cases of the new strain of the coronavirus, which was firstly detected in the United Kingdom, national Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 08:45 IST
Turkey registers 15 cases of new strain of Coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ankara [Turkey], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey has recorded 15 cases of the new strain of the coronavirus, which was firstly detected in the United Kingdom, national Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said. "15 people, who had arrived from the United Kingdom, have been diagnosed with the UK mutation of the coronavirus. The travels from this country to Turkey are temporarily banned," the minister said in a statement on late Friday.

Within the past 24 hours, Turkey has confirmed 1,908 new coronavirus cases, with 212 fatalities. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.82 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In mid-December, the United Kingdom discovered the new strain of the coronavirus, which is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. The spread of the new strain urged many countries to boost coronavirus-linked restrictions. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to carry out around 30 non-military space launches in 2021

Moscow Russia, January 2 ANISputnik Russia is going to carry out around 30 civilian and commercial space launches in 2021, a source in space and rocket industry told Sputnik. In 2021, about 30 Russian space launches as part of the Federal S...

Brazil registers 462 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Sao Paulo Brazil, January 2 ANIXinhua Brazils COVID-19 death toll totalled 195,411 after 462 more patients died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said Friday. Meanwhile, tests detected 24,605 new cases, bringing its total to 7,70...

5.1-magnitude quake hits Russia's Gedzhukh

Moscow Russia, January 2 ANISputnik An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 7 km SW of Gedzhukh, Russia at 0105 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42...

Ind vs Aus: Warner under no pressure despite hosts' batting woes

Australia opener David Warner on Saturday asserted that there will always be some pressure when playing against India but dismissed the idea of him being under pressure to perform following the hosts dismal run with the bat in the ongoing T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021