Russia to carry out around 30 non-military space launches in 2021

Russia is going to carry out around 30 civilian and commercial space launches in 2021, a source in space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is going to carry out around 30 civilian and commercial space launches in 2021, a source in space and rocket industry told Sputnik. "In 2021, about 30 Russian space launches as part of the Federal Space Program and commercial projects are expected," the source said.

The source added that the launches would be carried out from the cosmodromes of Baikonur, Plesetsk and Vostochny, as well as from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. Last year, Russia carried out 17 space launches: seven from Baikonur, seven from Plesetsk, two from Kourou and one more from Vostochny. The United States and China conducted more space launches than Russia in 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

