S Korea reports 824 more COVID-19 cases, 62,593 in total

Seoul [South Korea], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 824 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 62,593. The daily caseload fell below 900 in five days due to fewer tests on the New Year's holiday.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 for 56 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases. The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 956.

Of the new cases, 246 were Seoul residents and 222 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Thirty-six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,446.

Twenty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 942. The total fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. A total of 625 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 43,578. The total recovery rate was 69.62 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 4.30 million people, among whom 4,060,819 tested negative for the virus and 179,387 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)