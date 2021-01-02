Pakistan records over 80 COVID-19 deaths within 24 hours

Amid a worsening Covid-19 situation in Pakistan, 80 people have succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 10,258 here on Saturday. Citing National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Ary News reported that 2,184 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country, taking the national tally of infections to 484,362.

The total active COVID-19 cases stand at 35,130, while 2,264 patients are in critical condition. Ary News further reported that 301 patients of coronavirus are on ventilators out of a total of 2,745 people admitted to 625 hospitals across the country. (ANI)