Taliban says to uphold potential Non-Aggression Pact with Kabul as it does with US Forces

The Taliban is ready to uphold a non-aggression pact with the Afghani government as it has refrained from attacking US forces in the country in line with the peace agreement, a spokesman for the group, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Sunday.

04-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban is ready to uphold a non-aggression pact with the Afghani government as it has refrained from attacking US forces in the country in line with the peace agreement, a spokesman for the group, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Sunday. "Cessation of attacks against US forces after #Doha agreement shows IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan / Taliban] adherence to commitments as the responsible party. IEA expects another side to deliver on obligations in a similar fashion. If an agreement is reached with internal parties, we shall likewise implement commitments," Mujahid said in a tweet.

The news comes as Sputnik learned from sources that the Afghan government's negotiating team has traveled to Qatar's capital Doha where a new round of talks with the Taliban is set to kick off Monday. The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The talks were overshadowed by a series of disagreements and a surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts across the country.

On December 2, both sides announced that they had agreed on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace talks and that the substantive items on the agenda could now be discussed. (ANI/Sputnik)

