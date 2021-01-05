Left Menu
Development News Edition

US looks forward to work with India at UNSC: State Dept

The United States welcomed India to the United Nations Security Council and said it looks forward to working over the shared interests towards a peaceful, secure India-Pacific, said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:52 IST
US looks forward to work with India at UNSC: State Dept
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States welcomed India to the United Nations Security Council and said it looks forward to working over the shared interests towards a peaceful, secure India-Pacific, said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Monday. In a tweet, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), wrote, "A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners."

The tweet added, "We welcome India to the UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York) to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific and world." Earlier on Monday, the Indian national flag was installed at United National Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as India assumed the membership of the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period.

"As India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, it is an honour for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today's flag installation ceremony," said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India during the ceremony. "We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world. We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021