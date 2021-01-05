Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar to begin three-day visit to Sri Lanka today

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will begin his three-day visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday and is expected to discuss the bilateral issues with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:59 IST
Jaishankar to begin three-day visit to Sri Lanka today
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will begin his three-day visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday and is expected to discuss the bilateral issues with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During his visit, the Minister will hold a discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.

"At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 5-7 January 2021," the statement read. This will be the first foreign visit by the Minister in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the New Year.

"As such, it signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021