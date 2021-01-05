Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Korea reports 715 more COVID-19 cases, 64,979 in total

South Korea reported 715 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 64,979.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 05-01-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 10:27 IST
S Korea reports 715 more COVID-19 cases, 64,979 in total
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 715 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 64,979. The daily caseload fell below 1,000 after recording 1,020 in the previous day, but it hovered above 100 for 59 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 893.9. Of the new cases, 193 were Seoul residents and 214 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,539. Twenty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,007. The total fatality rate stood at 1.55 per cent.

A total of 932 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 46,172. The total recovery rate was 71.06 per cent. Since January 3, the country has tested more than 4.43 million people, among whom 4,180,631 tested negative for the virus and 193,751 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with U.S. regulators but gave no other d...

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...

Single-cell analysis of metastatic gastric cancer finds diverse tumour cell populations

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who profiled more than 45,000 individual cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis PC, defined the extensive cellular heterogeneity and identified two distinct subt...

Top-ranked sumo wrestler tests positive for COVID-19

A top-ranked sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday said the wrestler, who goes by the name of Hakuho, underwent a polymerase chain reaction after detecting problems with his sense of sm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021