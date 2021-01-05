Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani Hazara families refuse to bury Mach massacre victims

Pakistani Hazara families of the victims, who were killed by unidentified men at the Mach coalfield, refused to bury their loved ones and continued their sit-in on the western bypass of Balochistan with the victims' bodies demanding the Balochistan government to either arrest the killers or resign.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:13 IST
Pakistani Hazara families refuse to bury Mach massacre victims
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Hazara families of the victims, who were killed by unidentified men at the Mach coalfield, refused to bury their loved ones and continued their sit-in on the western bypass of Balochistan with the victims' bodies demanding the Balochistan government to either arrest the killers or resign. "No male member is alive in our family who could bury my elder brother and four other relatives," Dawn quoted Masooma Yaqoob Ali, a student of the third year who lost five members of her family in the tragedy.

Among her five siblings, her brother was the only son of her parents and the sole breadwinner of the family, Yaqoob Ali added. "We have staged a sit-in for the protection of the Hazara people who have been facing such killings since long and have become fed up with the situation," Dawn quoted Syed Agha Raza, Balochistan Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) President.

The bodies would not be buried until demands of the community are not fulfilled, Agha Raza said. Demanding the government's resignation, Agha Raza said the Balochistan government had repeatedly failed to protect the people of the Hazara community.

"We will continue the sit-in till the resignation of the provincial government," Agha Raza said, adding that a judicial commission comprising retired and sitting judges of the apex court should be appointed for conducting a judicial inquiry into the incident. On Sunday, 11 coal miners were killed, while four others were seriously injured after unidentified men opened fire on them at the Mach coal field here.

As per the Geo News, police said the armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains and opened fire. Eleven were confirmed dead by police while others injured were reported to be in critical condition. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of foreign tourists visiting Spain from abroad in November fell 90%

International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 90 year-on-year in November, official data showed on Tuesday, after authorities imposed new travel restrictions to curb an increase in coronavirus infections.Over the first eleven months of the y...

UN chief recommends Libya cease-fire monitors based in Sirte

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending that international monitors be deployed to Libya under a U.N. umbrella to observe the October cease-fire agreement from a base in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the countrys ma...

Russia reports 24,246 new coronavirus cases, 518 deaths

Russia reported 24,246 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, including 4,842 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,284,384.Authorities said 518 people had died, taking Russias official death toll to 59,506....

Nepali migrant labourer held in Himachal with over 6 kg opium

Shimla Police arrested one person, a migrant from Nepal and seized over 6 kilograms of opium from his possession on Tuesday. The Special Investigation Unit of Shimla Police seized a total of 6.855 kilograms of opium from one Bhagat Bahadur,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021