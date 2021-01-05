Persian Gulf leaders to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

AlUla [Saudi Arabia], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Leaders of Persian Gulf monarchies will meet in the northwestern Saudi city of AlUla on Tuesday for annual talks on security and cooperation. The 41st Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council will take place amid what the state-run media have described as "exceptional circumstances" of a coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 10th summit of the six-nation organization to be hosted by Saudi Arabia. Saudi King Salman has invited the leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, in a sign of a potential thaw between the regional powers.

Saudi Arabia imposed travel, trade and diplomatic boycott on Qatar in 2017 over its perceived support of terrorism, in a bid to punish it for its ties with Iran. The UAE and Bahrain followed suit. (ANI/Sputnik)