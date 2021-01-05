Left Menu
Development News Edition

Memoirs by US President-elect to be published in Russia in April

The memoirs by US President-elect Joe Biden titled "Promises to Keep

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:46 IST
Memoirs by US President-elect to be published in Russia in April
US President-elect Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The memoirs by US President-elect Joe Biden titled "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics" will be first published in Russia in April, Russian publishing house Eksmo told Sputnik on Tuesday. "A book by Joe Biden 'Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics' is planned to be published in April 2021," the publishing house said.

Eksmo added that in May, it is also planning to publish a book by Biden's wife, Jill Biden, titled "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself." The memoir by Joe Biden was first published in 2007, when he was a member of the US Senate. The book tells about Biden's life, family and political career.

In March, Russian bookshops will also start to sell a book by US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris titled "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey." The book tells about Harris' experience as California attorney general and her confrontation with the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump. Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral college votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for incumbent US President Donald Trump. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

The US Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College votes, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the session to count the votes from each state. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain aimed at curbing a coronavirus surge.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fe...

US STOCKS: As Georgia runoffs get underway Wall Street drifts higher

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Tuesday as investors took advantage of previous sessions slump, while waiting for the outcome of battleground Georgias Senate runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.The...

UK stocks gain on fresh stimulus; energy stocks lift FTSE 100

British shares closed up on Tuesday, as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices. The benchmark ...

Asia Society urges Biden to expand scope of relationship with India

The incoming Biden administration has a real window to nurture a natural partnership with India, the Asia Society has said, urging the President-elect to expand the scope of the bilateral relationship to elevate health, digital, and climate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021