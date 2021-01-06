Indian Embassy suspends all consular services in UK till Feb 20
Amid the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, all consular services have been suspended till February 20, said Indian Embassy in the UK.ANI | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:29 IST
Amid the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, all consular services have been suspended till February 20, said Indian Embassy in the UK. "All Consular Services by @HCI_London will remain suspended till 20.02.2021 due to #COVID19 #Tier5 restrictions imposed by the Government of the UK and in light of health threat to the service seekers posed by fast spreading of the new COVID-19 variant," the Embassy said in a tweet.
Amid the continuing pandemic, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. The variant has now been detected in multiple countries around the world.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has recorded 2,782,709 COVID-19 cases and 76,428 deaths so far.
