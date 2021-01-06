Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Embassy suspends all consular services in UK till Feb 20

Amid the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, all consular services have been suspended till February 20, said Indian Embassy in the UK.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:29 IST
Indian Embassy suspends all consular services in UK till Feb 20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, all consular services have been suspended till February 20, said Indian Embassy in the UK. "All Consular Services by @HCI_London will remain suspended till 20.02.2021 due to #COVID19 #Tier5 restrictions imposed by the Government of the UK and in light of health threat to the service seekers posed by fast spreading of the new COVID-19 variant," the Embassy said in a tweet.

Amid the continuing pandemic, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. The variant has now been detected in multiple countries around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has recorded 2,782,709 COVID-19 cases and 76,428 deaths so far.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed, the latest twist to a saga amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and tension within Washington on China policy...

Found proof against Republic TV,Arnab in TRP case:Police to HC

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that some evidence was found against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the Television Rating Points TRP scam case, and therefore, it did not want to continue grant...

Schbang launches 'How 2020 Changed the Indian Consumer' Report

A deep dive into the minds of young Indians to help Marketers with Goal Setting MUMBAI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- Schbang, the creative transformation company conducted a survey with 3000 young Indians aimed at providing a radical o...

Target of selling 10 lakh electric 2-wheelers under FAME-II 'nowhere in sight': SMEV

With just 25,735 units of high speed electric two-wheelers sold in 2020, the ambitious target of generating a sale of 10 lakh such vehicles by March 2022 under FAME-II is nowhere in sight, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021