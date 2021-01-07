Republican National Committee condemns violence at US Capitol

Left Menu
The Republican National Committee (RNC) members on Wednesday (local time) condemned the violence at the United States Capitol, and said that the violent scenes do not represent acts of 'patriotism'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:20 IST
Protesters clashing with police officers outside US Capitol in Washington.. Image Credit: ANI

The Republican National Committee (RNC) members on Wednesday (local time) condemned the violence at the United States Capitol, and said that the violent scenes do not represent acts of 'patriotism'. "The members of the Republican National Committee strongly condemn the violence in and around the United States Capitol Building today in Washington," according to the RNC statement.

"These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles," the statement reads. "Our Founding Fathers established a nation of laws, not a nation of anarchy. We call for all those involved to listen to law enforcement officials and help restore order in our nation's capital," it added.

The comments came after chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police, The Hill reported. Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Multiple officers were injured in the scuffle.

Several lawmakers called on Trump to condemn the actions of his supporters. (ANI)

