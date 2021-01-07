Left Menu
First lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham resigns after US Capitol protests

Stephanie Grisham, First Lady's chief of staff on Wednesday (local time) resigned following violent protests at the US Capitol by the supporters of President Donald Trump.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:40 IST
First Lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham . Image Credit: ANI

Stephanie Grisham, First Lady's chief of staff on Wednesday (local time) resigned following violent protests at the US Capitol by the supporters of President Donald Trump. "It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse. I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now - you can find me at @OMGrisham," Stephanie Grisham wrote in a tweet. A chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police.

One woman protester died at the Capitol after being shot. The House and Senate were less than an hour into debating the first GOP objection to a state that Biden won -- Arizona -- when they were forced to abruptly recess as mostly maskless rioters crowded into the hallways around each chamber, The Hill reported

More than a dozen people have been arrested, police said Wednesday evening. Shortly before a 6 p.m. curfew established by Bowser, the House sergeant-at-arms informed lawmakers that the Capitol had been evacuated. Lawmakers in both parties called for the prosecution of rioters who broke into the Capitol and interrupted proceedings. (ANI)

