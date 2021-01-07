Left Menu
Congress rejects objection to Biden's victory in Arizona

The House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday (local time) rejected an objection to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:43 IST
Congress rejects objection to Biden's victory in Arizona
US President-elect Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday (local time) rejected an objection to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona. The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Republican Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night.

The debate was halted for hours when angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement. Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, four people were killed in the riots. A woman was shot and killed, identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit while the other three deaths were of an adult female and two adult males. Washington police said that 52 people were arrested, most of them for violating curfew.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency for another 15 days. She also warned Washingtonians to "stay out of the downtown area" and "not engage with demonstrators". Two pipe bombs were recovered near the Capitol - one from Democratic National Committee office and another from Republican National Committee headquarters.

World leaders and top diplomats have condemned the US Capitol riots with some pressing President Donald Trump to call off the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

