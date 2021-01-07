Brazil registers 1,242 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Brazil registered 1,242 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 198,974, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday. The country confirmed 63,430 new cases, taking the nationwide count to 7,873,830, it added.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is also the most affected area, with 1,501,085 cases and 47,511 deaths in total, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 448,089 cases and 26,068 deaths from the virus. Brazil is currently seeing a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, with a significant increase in cases since December that has pushed the public healthcare system to the brink of collapse in several regions.

