Afghanistan: 5 killed, 5 injured in Helmand airstrike

At least five civilians were killed in an airstrike on Wednesday in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand. Five others were reported to be wounded in the airstrike, TOLO News quoted Attaullah Afghan, provincial council head as saying.

No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Attacks across Afghanistan kill 4

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)