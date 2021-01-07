Afghanistan reports 120 COVID-19 cases, 53,327 in total

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 53,327.

The pandemic has so far claimed 2,260 lives in Afghanistan since February, up by seven in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 210,910 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Thursday. (ANI/Xinhua)

