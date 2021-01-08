Left Menu
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 200,000

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally is nearing 8 million, while the related death toll has topped 200,000, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil's COVID-19 case tally is nearing 8 million, while the related death toll has topped 200,000, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, the South American country reported 1,524 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 200,498.

At the same time, Brazil confirmed 87,843 COVID-19 cases and the total reached 7,961,673. To date, Brazil has registered over 7 million recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

