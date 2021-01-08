Afghanistan: District police chief in Herat killed in Taliban attack

Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district, and four security force members, were killed in a Taliban attack on the center of the province on Thursday, Tolo News reported citing a local official. The attack was carried out by dozens of Taliban terrorists on the district governor's building and police headquarters of Ghorian district and continued for many hours, Tolo News quoted Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri, member of Herat Provincial Council as saying.

Sardar Bahaduri further said that four security force members, including the police chief, were killed and four more were wounded. Herat security officials have not commented on the attack so far.

Violence has increased in the country despite the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha. (ANI)

