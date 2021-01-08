Day after conceding defeat, Trump says his voters will not be disrespected, treated unfairly

US President Donald Trump said that millions of those who voted for him would have "a giant voice long into the future" and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way. "The 75,000,000 great American patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future," Trump tweeted. "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!"

This comes after his supporters stormed into Capitol building and violent protests broke out in Washington. The also follows Trump conceding defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden after Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes.

A chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Four people died in the melee. Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

Twitter had blocked the Trump account from posting on their platform after the protests broke out in Washington. Twitter unlocked the president's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account after Trump removed three rule-breaking tweets. He returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president (ANI)

