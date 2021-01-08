Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day after conceding defeat, Trump says his voters will not be disrespected, treated unfairly

US President Donald Trump said that millions of those who voted for him would have "a giant voice long into the future" and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:50 IST
Day after conceding defeat, Trump says his voters will not be disrespected, treated unfairly
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said that millions of those who voted for him would have "a giant voice long into the future" and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way. "The 75,000,000 great American patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future," Trump tweeted. "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!"

This comes after his supporters stormed into Capitol building and violent protests broke out in Washington. The also follows Trump conceding defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden after Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes.

A chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Four people died in the melee. Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

Twitter had blocked the Trump account from posting on their platform after the protests broke out in Washington. Twitter unlocked the president's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account after Trump removed three rule-breaking tweets. He returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian students must continue online classes, as China denied permission for flights: Indian Embassy

China has denied permission for India to operate chartered flights citing reinforced strict COVID-19 measures, the Indian Embassy here said, advising Indian students studying in Chinese universities to continue their online classes.The Emba...

Maha: Doctors at govt hospitals warn of token strike

Medical officers including doctorsin 18 state-run hospitals in Maharashtra said on Friday thatthey would go on a one-day token strike on January 11 if theydid not get salary hike as per the 7th pay commission.The government had assured that...

16 member SIT to probe desecration of temples in AP

Amaravati, Jan 8 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government onFriday constituted a 16-member Special Investigation Team toprobe the instances of desecration of temples in the statesince 2020.Director General of Police D G Sawang said the SIT willbe ...

Mumbai attack mastermind & LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case in Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case, amidst mounting international pressure o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021