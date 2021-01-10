Left Menu
S Korea reports 665 more COVID-19 cases, 68,664 in total

South Korea reported 665 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 68,664.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 665 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 68,664. The daily caseload stayed below 700 for three straight days, but it hovered above 100 for 63 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 774. Of the new cases, 179 were Seoul residents and 189 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,727. Twenty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,125. The total fatality rate stood at 1.64 per cent.

A total of 1,085 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 50,409. The total recovery rate was 73.41 per cent. The country tested more than 4.72 million people, among who 4,463,346 tested negative for the virus and 191,454 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

