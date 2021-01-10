Left Menu
Development News Edition

6.1 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Argentina

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina's northwestern province of Jujuy, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Sunday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:32 IST
6.1 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Argentina
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina's northwestern province of Jujuy, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:54 GMT, 90.7 miles west of the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, with its epicentre located at the depth of 112.4 miles, according to the EMSC.

There have been no reports on victims and damage. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CREDAI seeks tax sops in Budget to boost housing demand

Realtors apex body CREDAI has suggested the government to increase tax exemptions in the upcoming Budget to boost housing demand and enhance limit of deduction under section 80C of income tax for principal repayment on home loans.It also sa...

Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Bengal's Malda

Brown sugar worth Rs50 lakh was seized and a man arrested in West Bengals Maldadistrict, police said on Sunday.The seizure was made on Saturday night in theKaliachak police station area, following a chase of theaccused persons, they said.Ac...

89 hospitals finalised for COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi Health Minister

As the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is all set to begin on January 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 89 hospitals were finalised in the national capital for the inoculation programme in the first ...

Top Republican says Trump committed ''impeachable offenses''

Democrats momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump has gained support, and a top Republican said the presidents role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters was worthy of r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021