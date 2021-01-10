Left Menu
Death toll from landslides in Indonesia reaches 13

The death toll from landslides in a village in Indonesia's province of West Java reached 13 on Sunday, local officials said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 10-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from landslides in a village in Indonesia's province of West Java reached 13 on Sunday, local officials said. "The rescue team found two other victims who died in the landslides, bringing the death tally to 13 until 1 p.m. (local time)," Deden Ridwansyah, the head of provincial capital Bandung's Search and Rescue Agency, told news portal Detik.com on Sunday.

Rescuers are still conducting searches for more victims in the landslides at Cihanjuang village in West Java on Sunday afternoon. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said the first landslide was triggered by strong rainfalls and unstable soil conditions.

While officers were still evacuating victims around the first landslide area, another landslide occurred, he added. Heavy rains were expected to continue in the upcoming days, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has predicted.

