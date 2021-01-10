4 injured in explosion in Balochistan's Turbat

At least four people sustained injuries in an explosion in Turbat's Cinema bazaar in Balochistan on Sunday, police officials said. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Turbat for medical treatment while police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel cordoned off the area and started investigations.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by "militants" seeking to target Frontier Corps (FC) check post, a police official told Dawn. The attack comes less than three months after a soldier of the Pakistan Army was killed and three others suffered injuries in an attack on a patrolling party of security forces near the Jhaki post in Turbat.

Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom is ongoing for the past several decades. Many Baloch believe that the region was independent before 1947 and was forcibly occupied by Pakistan. While successive governments have promised to criminalise enforced disappearance, none has taken concrete steps and the practice continues with impunity.

Recently, fighting between the Pakistan security forces and Baloch insurgents have intensified in the region. Baloch militants' recent attacks have taken place in the border region with Iran and also closer to the province's capital, Quetta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)