India delivers relief materials to Fiji for cyclone-affected people

India on Monday delivered relief supplies, including dignity kits containing hygiene and sanitary items and sleeping mats to Fiji for the cyclone-affected families.

ANI | Suva | Updated: 11-01-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 11:58 IST
The relief materials were handed over to Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Defence and Disaster Management. (Photo credit: Twitter/India in Fiji). Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday delivered relief supplies, including dignity kits containing hygiene and sanitary items and sleeping mats to Fiji for the cyclone-affected families. The relief materials were handed over to Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Defence and Disaster Management.

"Relief supplies from India were handed over by the AHC Suva to Minister for Defence and Disaster Management, Hon. @ISeruiratu for supporting the @FijianGovt's recovery efforts after #TCYasa. India providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Indo-Pacific #IPOI," India in Fiji tweeted. After receiving the aid, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Fiji expressed gratitude to India for providing humanitarian assistance for the cyclone-affected families.

"Dhanyavaad to the people of India! Today, @MRMDFiji Minister Hon. @ISeruiratu received a donation of humanitarian supplies from the @HCI_Suva. The supplies included Dignity Kits for both men and women and sleeping mats to be distributed to affected communities in V/Levu," the Ministry said. On January 2, India delivered the first consignment of relief materials to the cyclone-hit Fiji, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

The Ministry, in a statement, had said over 6 tons of relief supplies were put together in a short span of time by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and were airlifted to Fiji with the help of Air India and Fiji Airways via Sydney, Australia. Fiji was hit by a Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa on December 17-18, 2020, which caused extensive damage and destruction of critical infrastructure.

The Ministry had said that India has firmly stood by Fiji during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters like Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016. "The relief material sent now in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Yasa highlights India's commitment to providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Friendly Foreign Countries as a first responder," it had added.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, the Ministry noted, adding that India remains committed to extend full support to Fiji's efforts to restore livelihoods of the affected communities and to build resilient infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

